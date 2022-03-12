 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
editor's pick

Forestry Commission employee arrested on arson chargers

Brad Chance

Chance

MONCKS CORNER –– Berkeley County Sheriff’s detectives have arrested a South Carolina Forestry Commission employee on charges related to a string of suspicious wildfires in northern Berkeley County near the Francis Marion National Forest in January and February.

Brad Chance, 52, a forestry technician who worked for the agency in Berkeley and Charleston counties, was taken into custody Thursday after a joint investigation by SCFC law enforcement and the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office. He is charged with three counts of willfully burning lands of another.

A resident of St. Stephen, Chance was hired by the Forestry Commission in February 2021. He has been suspended without pay, pending a South Carolina Forestry Commission investigation.

Tags

