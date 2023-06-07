A Florida man is serving time in prison for burglaries he committed in Berkeley, Calhoun, Colleton, Dorchester and Orangeburg counties.

Eric Joseph Youngblood, 40, of 1285 S. Florence Ave., Bartow, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree burglary during a recent term of court at the Orangeburg County Courthouse.

He was originally charged with first-degree burglary in one of the cases, but pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary instead.

Circuit Judge Brooks P. Goldsmith sentenced Youngblood to 15 years in prison. He gave Youngblood credit for having already served 1,336 days in jail.

The following charges were dismissed: five counts of criminal conspiracy; four counts of malicious injury to real property valued at $2,000 or less; two counts each of grand larceny valued at $10,000 or more; second-degree burglary and grand larceny valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000; and one count each of malicious injury to real property valued at $2,000 or more, petit larceny valued $2,000 or less and first-degree burglary.

He’s also serving prison terms for multiple counts of second-degree burglary: six counts in Colleton County, three counts each in Berkeley and Dorchester counties and two counts in Calhoun County.

The burglaries took place in the fall of 2019.

His co-defendant pleaded guilty earlier.

John Paul J. Thompson, 51, of 435 Capers Drive, Ladson, pleaded guilty to four counts of receiving stolen goods valued at $10,000 or more and one count of first-degree burglary.

Circuit Judge Maite Murphy sentenced him earlier this year to 10 years in prison and gave him credit for having already served 1,315 days in jail.

The following charges were dismissed: four counts each of criminal conspiracy and malicious injury to real property valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000; two counts each of grand larceny valued more than $10,000 and grand larceny valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000 and one count of petit larceny valued at $2,000 or less.