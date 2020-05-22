You are the owner of this article.
Five charged in home invasion in Bamberg County
Five people are facing charges in a March home invasion in Denmark, according to the Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office.

Those charged include:

• Willie F. Vaughn, 20, of 107 Cox Avenue, Bamberg

• Gregory Davon Evans-Pryor, 21, of 3032 Orangegrove Road, Bamberg

• Shakema Monique White, 23, of 430 Banashee Circle, Orangeburg

• Myron Kareem Singleton, 34, of 214 Fredrick Street, Denmark

• Jamar Rakeem Tyler, 27, of 4010 Evan Lane, Orangeburg

Each are facing the following charges: armed robbery, first-degree burglary, larceny, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and two counts of kidnapping.

A few weeks ago, the sheriff’s office announced charges against Vaughn in the incident, but didn’t name any other suspects.

According to a press release, both the sheriff’s office and Denmark Police Department responded to a 911 call on Todd Avenue regarding a home invasion.

When law enforcement arrived, two people said that five intruders entered the home, robbed them at gunpoint and stole their 2017 Chevrolet Silverado truck.

The truck was equipped with OnStar and officers were able to track the vehicle behind an Orangegrove Road residence, the press release states.

A magistrate denied bond on Vaughn, White and Singleton.

Evans-Pryor’s bond is set at $50,000, in addition to the bond set for charges stemming from another incident.

Tyler’s bond is set at $100,000 cash or surety.

Evans-Pryor and Vaughn are two of four suspects charged in an April 1 Bamberg home invasion.

In that incident, the four suspects are facing charges of first-degree burglary, armed robbery, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, kidnapping and first-degree assault and battery.

If convicted of first-degree burglary, the suspects face a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Willie F. Vaughn

Gregory Davon Evans-Pryor

Shakema Monique White

Myron Kareem Singleton

Jamar Rakeem Tyler

