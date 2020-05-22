Five charged in home invasion in Bamberg County

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Five people are facing charges in a March home invasion in Denmark, according to the Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office.

Those charged include:

• Willie F. Vaughn, 20, of 107 Cox Avenue, Bamberg

• Gregory Davon Evans-Pryor, 21, of 3032 Orangegrove Road, Bamberg

• Shakema Monique White, 23, of 430 Banashee Circle, Orangeburg

• Myron Kareem Singleton, 34, of 214 Fredrick Street, Denmark

• Jamar Rakeem Tyler, 27, of 4010 Evan Lane, Orangeburg

Each are facing the following charges: armed robbery, first-degree burglary, larceny, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and two counts of kidnapping.

A few weeks ago, the sheriff’s office announced charges against Vaughn in the incident, but didn’t name any other suspects.

According to a press release, both the sheriff’s office and Denmark Police Department responded to a 911 call on Todd Avenue regarding a home invasion.

When law enforcement arrived, two people said that five intruders entered the home, robbed them at gunpoint and stole their 2017 Chevrolet Silverado truck.