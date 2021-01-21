Firearms stolen from pickup in Orangeburg

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

Someone stole three firearms out of an unsecured 2015 Ford F350 parked at a Deer Crossing Road location in Orangeburg on Friday morning.

A friend of the owner went outside and saw an unknown male running toward a wooded area while carrying the firearms, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The thief stole a black 12-gauge Beretta 686, a 410-gauge CZ400 and a bronze 12-gauge Beretta A400.

The firearms are valued at $5,750.

In other reports:

• Someone burglarized a Tatum Road home in Cordova on Friday and stole $100 in cash, a 12-gauge pump action shotgun and a black Taurus Judge revolver.

The value of the stolen guns and cash is $1,850.

• A man staying at the Quality Inn & Suites at 3671 St. Matthews Road in Orangeburg discovered Friday that someone stole items from the unsecured trunk of his 2020 black Honda Accord Sport, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.