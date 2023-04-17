Fire destroyed a vacant home on Belleville Road near Mingo Street on Monday.

The fire was reported at 8:35 a.m., according to Orangeburg Department of Public Safety Battalion Chief Jonathan Winningham.

ODPS Firehouse 2 arrived at the scene about four minutes after the call for the fire went out.

The first firefighters reported the single-story, single-family home was about 90 percent engulfed with fire and the roof was collapsing.

For the safety of firefighters, officers blocked Belleville Road from Mingo Street to St. David Street, Winningham said.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control in about 10 minutes using “a deck gun to flow a larger amount of water,” Winningham said.

Firefighters searched the home and found that no one was inside.

They remained at the scene to put out hot spots until about 10:25 a.m.