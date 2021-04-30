 Skip to main content
Fire destroys Norway home
Fire destroys Norway home

Fire destroyed a Norway home on Thursday just after 6 p.m., according to Norway Fire Chief Billy Morton.

Morton said the blaze that consumed the single-story brick home, near Williamson Way and Sunflower Circle, was likely caused by something electrical.

The investigation into the fire’s cause remains under investigation.

Morton said no one was inside of the home when the fire started.

The homeowner was at a neighbor’s house when someone called to let him know they saw smoke coming from his house, Morton said.

Other fire departments who assisted in battling the blaze were Bolentown, Canaan, Edisto, Neeses and Pine Hill.

Contact the writer:mbrown@timesanddemocrat.comor 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

 

