Fire damages Southern Propane

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety responded to a fire at Southern Propane on John C. Calhoun Drive on Saturday night.

DPS Capt. Alfred Alexander said the fire started in the rear of the unoccupied building.

No propane tanks erupted. No firefighters were injured.

Late Saturday night, the fire marshal and DPS firefighters were on the scene and seeking to determine the cause of the blaze.

The front glass was broken out to gain access. DPS was monitoring the site overnight.

The call came in at 8:16 p.m.

Broughton at Russell was sealed for a time. Traffic was backed up on John C. Calhoun for a time.

