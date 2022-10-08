 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
breaking top story

Female sought after pepper spray attack in Orangeburg; report: suspect was denied tobacco

OCSO

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is seeking this woman following a Wednesday pepper spray attack. Find the video online at TheTandD.com.

 SPECIAL TO THE T&D

Investigators are seeking a female who allegedly assaulted a store clerk with pepper spray earlier this week.

“This person thinks it’s OK to attack someone who is abiding by the law,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “Just because she can’t have her way, she does something like this.”

The sheriff’s office claims a female entered the Marathon convenience store at the intersection of Magnolia and Chestnut streets where she sprayed the clerk at around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday.

The clerk told investigators the female had been denied the sale of tobacco due to her age.

The female then entered the passenger’s side of a black Nissan Maxima and left.

The suspect is a Black female who was wearing green shorts, a white hoodie and a mask covering her face.

If anyone has any information on the female, they are urged to call the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Anyone with information can also submit tips to Crimestoppers from a smart phone or other mobile device by using the P3 Tips app.

