Father robbed of car at gunpoint in Orangeburg

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

A man stole a vehicle at gunpoint in Orangeburg around 8 a.m. Wednesday, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The robbery occurred as a father was dropping his juvenile daughter off at an Enderly Street residence.

While they waited outside of the residence, a man wearing a dark hoodie and mask approached them while holding a “black and brown assault rifle, demanding keys and his vehicle,” the report states.

The man tossed the keys to the ground so the gunman wouldn’t hurt him or his daughter.

The gunman got in the 2015 gold Chevrolet Malibu and headed toward Columbia Road, the report states.

The value of the vehicle is $10,000.

Someone stole approximately 50 catalytic converters and an undetermined amount of copper from a metal container at Don’s Car Crushing near Holly Hill, according to an incident report.

The manager of the White Sands Road business reported the theft around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The value of the stolen catalytic converters and copper is $15,500.

