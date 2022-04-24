Father: Fix legal system; family feels Turner suffered no consequences

Dallas Hayes Stoller died on Nov. 14, 2021, more than three years after she claimed Bowen Gray Turner raped her in Bamberg County.

Her father said she died of a self-inflicted wound.

“I can’t say it was her intent to actually let that be the end result,” Karl Stoller added.

She was 20, living in Bluffton and a student at the University of South Carolina Beaufort.

“The child was under a tremendous amount of stress and strain,” her father said, “She kept that strong front and didn’t want Mama and Dad and sisters to worry. She just got tired of fighting it.”

“She fought that battle alone, unfortunately. She didn’t want to worry us,” Stoller said.

Turner was charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with aggravated force, but the charge was dropped by the 2nd Circuit Solicitor’s Office following Stoller’s death.

“Dallas considered Bowen a friend,” Stoller said.

“She really knew he had a problem and he was sick and he needed help. She knew sending him to prison was not going to get him the help he needed,” Stoller said last week.

Turner was out on bond, awaiting his trial in Dallas Stoller’s case, when he was accused of another rape.

The S.C. Law Enforcement Division charged him with first-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection with an attack on Chloe Bess on June 2, 2019, in Orangeburg County.

On April 8, 2022, Turner pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of first-degree assault and battery.

Circuit Judge Markley Dennis sentenced him under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed six years, suspended to five years of probation. The probation term may not be shortened.

Turner must adhere to the rules for the sex offender registry during probation.

If he follows the rules, he won’t be registered as a sex offender. If Turner commits any violation of the sex offender probation conditions within five years, he must register as a sex offender, Dennis said.

SLED also investigated allegations by a third person of a Calhoun County incident in 2018, but didn’t charge Turner.

Karl Stoller said he’s now fighting for a justice system that works for victims.

“We feel like he suffered zero consequences through this whole thing for any actions he took,” Stoller said.

Stoller mentioned the allegations that Turner violated the terms of his bond.

Turner had to wear a GPS monitor while under house arrest. Court records indicate he may have violated terms of his bond in excess of 50 times between November 2021 and February 2022, including visiting golf courses and a car dealership in Brunswick, Georgia.

He also allegedly violated curfew.

Turner pleaded guilty before he had to face consequences for the alleged violations.

“Those are flagrant violations of bond. Those conditions should have been followed to a T,” Stoller said.

“We feel like what we’re doing is necessary for not just our daughter or Chloe or the other young lady who’s anonymous. It’s not just for them, it’s for everybody,” he said.

After Dennis sentenced Turner, Stoller’s youngest daughter, Karlee, and oldest daughter, Brette Tabatabai, began getting the word out.

Within days, the story made national headlines.

“To a degree, it’s stressful. It’s already adding stress to a depressing situation for us, obviously with losing Dallas and the lifetime of grief with that. However, we feel like if nothing else, maybe, just maybe, some sort of change may come about because of bringing this stuff to light,” Stoller said.

“We’re saying, ‘Hey, this is a system that cannot work,’” he said.

“It’s not fair to the victims. It’s not fair, heck, I’ll even say, to the defendants,” Stoller added.

“I’m 100% in favor of defendants having a fair and equal right for a fair and impartial trial, regardless of who represents them,” he said.

“You’ve got to have that level playing field between the victim-defendant situation. It can’t be one-sided, one way or the other,” Stoller said.

“Because of all of this, in my opinion, all it does is speak volumes and say, ‘If you can get the right person, the right connected person, you can pretty much walk away from anything,’” he said.

“If you’re a poor guy or a poor lady that can’t do that, you’re in trouble. You’re going to prison,” he added.

Attorney and Orangeburg Sen. Brad Hutto represented Turner. Hutto hasn’t responded to questions from The T&D.

Second Circuit Solicitor Bill Weeks also hasn’t responded to questions.

Sarah Ford, of the S.C. Victim Assistance Network, appealed Turner’s sentence on April 18. The network represents the accusers in incidents.

On Thursday, she filed paperwork asking the court to amend Turner’s permanent restraining order.

After Dennis sentenced Turner, he stipulated that the 19-year-old was prohibited from contacting Bess and her family, members of the Stoller family and the unnamed Calhoun County accuser and her family.

Ford is asking that Turner’s parents also not be allowed to reach out to the Stoller family.

Ford claims that Michelle Stoller, mother of the late Dallas Stoller, received a phone call on April 13 from an unknown number. She didn’t recognize the voice of the male caller.

Ford said the caller was apologetic on behalf of Turner. The caller claimed that Turner has a bright future, but that it’s being “dampened by the Stoller family sharing their story with the media.”

Ford said that Michelle Stoller told the caller that the family was “sharing the story of their late daughter, Dallas, and that Dallas’ legacy was their focus.”

Then, on April 16, Karl Stoller claimed that Turner’s mother, Jennifer, attempted to reach him twice by phone, but he didn’t answer the calls.

Karl Stoller believed Turner’s mother was trying to reach him on her son’s behalf.

When reached by phone on Friday afternoon, Jennifer Turner said, “I don’t have any comments, although I appreciate you asking. Thanks.”

In the meantime, Stoller maintains the family is bringing attention to the case, “to help people out. We’re helping people now and in the future.”

Dallas Stoller “just had a huge heart. Just loved everybody. She was very outgoing,” her father said.

“We forgave Bowen a long time ago,” he said. His daughter “remained steadfast in her commitment not to harm him.”

Stoller explained this his daughter didn’t want Turner “to be locked up for 30 years.” She wanted him to get help.

“We wanted to honor our daughter’s wishes,” he said.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

