Father details drug dealing; trial continues for suspects in four deaths

Christopher Dean Wright believes murder suspect Robert “Pockets” Bailey had something to do with the deaths of his children.

“It’s just my gut feeling he did it,” Wright testified on Thursday afternoon.

Four Eutawville men are accused of four counts of murder and one count each of attempted murder and first-degree burglary: Bailey, Antley Jermaine “Jackie Man” Scott, Luther Joseph Smith and Derrick Warren Coleman. Bailey, Scott and Smith are on trial, while Coleman is expected to testify as a state witness.

The four people they’re accused of killing are Tamara Alexia Perry, 14; Shamekia Tyjuana Sanders, 17; Krystal Hutto, 28, and Jerome Butler, 50. Perry and Sanders were Wright’s daughters.

Wright’s 8-year-old son, Dreamzz Nelson, was shot and injured.

Wright was engaged to Hutto and a Summerton woman.

Wright was at the Summerton fiancée’s home on July 15, 2015 when the four people were killed in Hutto’s home near Holly Hill.

Wright testified he and Hutto had been a couple for about three years. He said she didn’t mind him seeing others romantically.

He once gave her an engagement ring, but she pawned it so she could buy drugs, he testified.

On June 21, 2015, Hutto gave birth to a child she had with Wright.

The newborn tested positive for drugs and was under the care of the S.C. Department of Social Services.

Neither Wright nor Hutto had custody of the newborn.

Wright also had sexual relationships with two additional women, he said. He supplied each of the women with illegal drugs on occasion, with the exception of his Summerton fiancé, who didn’t use drugs, he said.

Wright, who was 36 at the time of the killings, testified he’d been selling drugs since he was 16.

Smith’s attorney, Aimee Zmroczek, asked Wright if he was conducting a “drug trafficking business” then.

“Yes,” he answered.

Wright testified that when he first began selling cocaine, he didn’t “cut” it, but he’d started to do that the longer he sold it.

Wright also said that Hutto didn’t have her own drug-selling business, but she put potential buyers in touch with him.

Wright said he didn’t leave cocaine at Hutto’s home because she would use it, so he took the drugs with him.

He usually had two ounces of cocaine with him when he was in Hutto’s home, he said.

Before he left the home the day before the killings, he’d already completed a couple of drug sales there that day. Wright claimed he took cocaine with him, not leaving any in the home.

Wright also noted he didn’t hide cocaine in Hutto’s attic or in tires.

Sometimes Hutto would have people at her home and didn’t always tell him about it, Wright said.

When he woke up before 7 a.m. Wednesday, he noticed that Hutto tried to call him around 1 a.m.

That was unusual. Hutto never called him in the middle of the night.

When he and a male relative of his Summerton fiancé arrived at Hutto’s home, he noticed Butler was dead on the driveway. Wright had a white pit bull. He initially thought the dog attacked Butler.

Wright’s other pit bull was tethered and hadn’t broken free by the time he got there.

Wright also noticed his Mercedes was missing. He thought maybe Hutto was driving it.

“Krystal can’t drive. If she drove, she’d wreck the car, so somebody had to take her (places),” he said.

He testified that Hutto sometimes drove his BMW.

He owned five cars at the time.

Wright peered into the home when he arrived and described the interior as being ransacked.

Zmroczek showed Wright photos of the inside of the house from that fateful morning.

The dresser drawers in the master bedroom were open and clothes were strewn about.

Wright identified a white powdery substance on the kitchen floor as flour for frying chicken.

The toilet lid was off in the master bathroom, according to photographs.

There was a hole in the ceiling and insulation on the floor.

Wright said everything was intact when he left the home the day before.

The day after the killings, authorities arrested Wright on charges stemming from two controlled crack cocaine sales to a confidential informant conducted by the S.C. Law Enforcement Division in 2013.

Wright posted bail on the charges the same day, but on Aug. 6, 2015, authorities rearrested him.

This time they charged him with three counts of unlawful conduct toward a child, stemming from when he sold drugs out of Hutto’s home.

He worked out a plea agreement with prosecutors and pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful conduct toward a child and two counts of trafficking cocaine.

Wright also faced an obstruction of justice charge stemming from the shootings, but prosecutors dismissed that charge.

Wright said he initially lied to law enforcement about being a drug dealer.

Circuit Judge Ed Dickson sentenced him to 10 years in prison, but because it wasn’t a violent crime, he didn’t have to serve the entire term.

Dickson is also presiding during the trial for Bailey, Scott and Smith.

