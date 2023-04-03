The death of a 6-week-old Orangeburg girl has been ruled a homicide following an autopsy.

Now Ka’Nae Mariah Folk’s father is charged in her death.

Emmanuel Daequan Folk, 27, of 500 Fletcher Street #596, has been charged with homicide by child abuse and unlawful conduct toward a child.

The baby’s mother, Keasia Monee Ann Harrison, 22, of the same address, is also facing a charge of unlawful conduct toward a child. She’s not charged in her baby’s death.

Emmanuel Folk’s warrant alleges that he “did inflict or allowed to be inflicted, sustained intentional head trauma at the hands of another to his 6-week-old daughter, who was in his sole custody at the time.

“This inflicted head trauma was ruled as her cause of death and the manner of death was ruled as a homicide.”

The baby died on March 16.

The parents were charged with unlawful conduct toward a child after officers allegedly found “a significant amount of household garbage, miscellaneous debris and an infestation of roaches” in the apartment where they lived.

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety officers were called to MUSC-Orangeburg after the baby’s parents brought her to the hospital around 5:30 p.m. March 16.

The baby was unresponsive, not breathing and cold to the touch, according to an incident report.

Emergency room staff attempted life-saving measures for about 30 minutes, but weren’t successful.

The baby’s father allegedly told officers that one of the child’s siblings accidently jumped on top of her, causing an injury to her left eye, while the baby was asleep on the bed at around 10:30 a.m.

Officers claim the father said that around 3 p.m., he put the baby and the couple’s other two minor children in the vehicle and went to the mother’s workplace before taking the baby to the emergency room.

The S.C. Department of Public Safety took custody of the couple’s two older children that evening and placed them elsewhere.

Emmanuel Folk was taken into custody on Friday. Harrison turned herself in to officers the same day.

Orangeburg Municipal Judge Chasity Avinger deferred setting Emmanuel Folk’s bond to a circuit judge. He remains at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

Harrison’s bond was set at $10,000 cash or surety. She posted bond that afternoon.

If Emmanuel Folk is convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.

If Harrison is convicted, she faces a court fine and up to 10 years in prison.