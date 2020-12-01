Fatal shooting suspects returned from Florida

Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office

Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that two suspects believed to have been involved a fatal November shooting have been returned to the Palmetto State from Florida.

“Anyone who thinks they can run far enough away needs to keep on looking over their shoulder,” the sheriff said. “You may not see us, but we’re right behind you.”

Ravenell said 21-year-old Davion Jones and 18-year-old Kelleyon Key, both of Blackville, have each been charged with one count of murder in the shooting death of an 18-year-old Barnwell man.

The two males were taken into custody in a business district in Jacksonville, Florida, after U.S. Marshals and Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office investigators developed information of their whereabouts.

Jones and Key are tentatively scheduled for their first court appearance on Wednesday, where they are expected to be formally charged.

The sheriff said that on Nov. 4, a 911 call was received in which the caller reported a vehicle off the roadway near Cavalry Church Road near Neeses. The caller stated the driver of the vehicle had suffered what appeared to be an injury to the upper body.