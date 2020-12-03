Fatal fire death ruled accidental

Jonathan Hunter Frye, the 22-year-old man discovered deceased in a Cope house fire on Saturday night, died due to smoke inhalation, according to Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle on Thursday.

Fogle said the death has been ruled accidental.

Frye’s body underwent an autopsy on Wednesday.

Orangeburg County Fire District Coordinator Teddy Wolfe said that a passerby called 911 around 7:32 p.m. after seeing smoke coming from the eaves at the Binnicker Bridge Road residence.

When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke and fire coming out of the roof of the wooden home built during the 1930s, he said. The home also had a few additions.

After the initial fire attack and while a secondary search of the home was underway, someone approached and noted that there was likely a 22-year-old male inside of the home.

About 30 minutes later, firefighters located Frye’s body.

Frye lived in the home. The homeowner was not present at the time of the fire.

Wolfe called in the S.C. Law Enforcement Division to investigate the fire.

