Family of four injured in Orangeburg crash
Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

Orangeburg police are investigating a collision that injured a family of four, according to an ODPS incident report.

A Nissan Altima allegedly ran a stop sign on Robert E. Lee Street at Broughton Street at 7:19 p.m. Saturday, the report said.

The Altima struck the family’s Ford Explorer, causing the Explorer’s driver to lose control. The vehicle overturned.

Orangeburg County EMS transferred the four occupants of the vehicle to the Regional Medical Center. Two of the occupants were children ages 8 and 10.

The driver of the Altima allegedly did not stop or render aid.

The collision was captured by the city’s traffic cameras at that intersection.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Bullets struck an Avocada Drive home in the Orangeburg area at 9 p.m. Saturday, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

A bullet struck just above the window of the bathroom and then hit the fan/vent.

The resident wasn’t hurt during the shooting.

In a separate incident, someone stole a brown and black, 6-foot trailer from a Saint Julien Drive yard in Eutawville on Friday.

The trailer is valued at $1,500.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

