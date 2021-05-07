 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Family in Orangeburg home when burglars enter
0 comments
editor's pick alert

Family in Orangeburg home when burglars enter

{{featured_button_text}}
Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

Orangeburg

Department

of Public Safety

Two family members were home when two burglars forced their way inside at 10:45 a.m. Thursday, according to an incident report.

A man was in his studio downstairs when he heard the burglars break through a door of his home, which is located in a neighborhood off Broughton Street.

One of the burglars pulled out a Glock firearm with a 50-round drum, pointed at the man and asked for “weed.”

“Weed” is a street name for “marijuana.”

The man told the burglars that he didn’t have any.

The burglars then grabbed his Sony Playstation and fled in a vehicle. The console is valued at $400.

The family members were not physically injured.

The man gave video of the incident to police.

The case remains under investigation.

Contact the writer:mbrown@timesanddemocrat.comor 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

 

0 comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden: Economy rebuild is 'a marathon', not sprint

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News