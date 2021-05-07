Family in Orangeburg home when burglars enter

Orangeburg
Two family members were home when two burglars forced their way inside at 10:45 a.m. Thursday, according to an incident report.
A man was in his studio downstairs when he heard the burglars break through a door of his home, which is located in a neighborhood off Broughton Street.
One of the burglars pulled out a Glock firearm with a 50-round drum, pointed at the man and asked for “weed.”
The man told the burglars that he didn’t have any.
The burglars then grabbed his Sony Playstation and fled in a vehicle. The console is valued at $400.
The family members were not physically injured.
The man gave video of the incident to police.
The case remains under investigation.
