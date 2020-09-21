Families seek justice for loved ones; protest focuses on unsolved crimes in Orangeburg County

“I take it very seriously that Orangeburg County has allowed me, along with the deputies of the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office, to serve as the sheriff and lead this agency as we protect and serve this county,” he said in a prepared statement.

“It is the endeavor of our office to assist in obtaining justice for all of the victims of crime that we serve. One of the most hurtful things is to see the pain of families as a result of gun violence, especially when it ends in the loss of life,” he added.

He said the Criminal Investigations Division works diligently to provide answers to crime victims and their families.

“We have an open-door policy that affords family members the opportunity to come in and speak with our investigators or to have them meet them at an alternate location to relay information that they may have heard and to hear updates as it pertains to their cases,” he said.