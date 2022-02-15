Expert: Gloves prevent prints; quadruple homicide trial continues

Crime scene experts testified Tuesday about the lack of fingerprint and shoeprint evidence at the scene of a quadruple homicide in Holly Hill.

“You’re not going to leave any prints if you’re wearing gloves or socks,” retired S.C. Law Enforcement Division Agent Steven Curtis said. He’s a latent print expert.

Curtis reviewed fingerprint samples Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office investigators collected from the July 15, 2015 crime scene where four people were shot and killed and an 8-year-old boy was injured.

None of the fingerprint samples reviewed by SLED matched any of the suspects charged in the case: Robert “Pockets” Bailey, Antly Jermaine “Jackie Man” Scott, Luther Joseph Smith and Derrick Warren Coleman.

The four Eutawville men are each charged with four counts murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of first-degree burglary. Bailey, Scott and Smith are on trial, while Coleman is expected to testify as a state witness.

They’re accused of shooting 8-year-old Dreamzz Nelson and killing Tamara Alexia Perry, 14; Shamekia Tyjuana Sanders, 17; Krystal Hutto, 28; and Jerome Butler, 50.

Nelson, Perry and Sanders are half-siblings. Hutto was engaged to the children’s father, Christopher Dean Wright, who wasn’t home at the time of the shootings.

Fingerprints on the television of the home, located at 7050 Old State Road, matched Hutto, Wright’s other fianceé and a male who’s not been charged in the case.

Several of the prints collected at the scene were of “no value for comparison,” Curtis said.

Curtis also testified, “There is no way of aging a latent print.”

Given the right conditions, some fingerprints may remain on surfaces for longer periods of time than others, he said.

OCSO investigators also submitted a number of footwear impressions to SLED for analysis.

Footwear impressions collected near a red Camaro parked at the home matched Butler, who’d been shot five times.

SLED Special Agent Melinda Worley testified that she analyzed the footwear impressions provided to her by the sheriff’s office.

“I don’t think any of them were actually full impressions of the whole shoe. There might have been one. Most of them were partial,” she said under cross-examination by 1st Circuit Assistant Public Defender Ash Chisolm, who is one of the attorneys representing Bailey.

None of the footwear impressions matched the shoes worn by the defendants in the case, Worley said.

Also on Tuesday, expert digital forensic examiners Paul McManigal of the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and Senior Agent George Hines of SLED testified about numerous cellphones they analyzed in the case.

McManigal created seven reports based on the number of phones he analyzed.

“I had three phones I couldn’t identify the number,” McManigal said. He explained that if a SIM card is missing from a phone, he can’t identify the phone number.

Testimony began on Tuesday with Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office Lt. William Ketcherside continuing from the previous afternoon.

Ketcherside stated that he and investigators attempted to collect as much evidence as possible in the case, but acknowledged he missed collecting an empty handgun case that was under the dresser of the master bedroom.

A crime scene cleaning crew discovered the case. They also found cocaine in a cup on the kitchen counter and two cellphones.

Ketcherside testified that the case belonged to a handgun that was in the sheriff’s office evidence room during the time of the shootings. Wright’s handgun had been seized during a traffic stop.

Ketcherside also testified that he reported to a field road off of an unpaved portion of Gemini Drive on the morning of the shootings.

The property owner reported a burning car there.

“It was obviously freshly burned. You could smell the fire,” Ketcherside said.

The green Mercedes belonged to Wright and had been parked at Hutto’s Old State Road home before the shooting.

The trial will resume on Wednesday at the Orangeburg County Courthouse.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

