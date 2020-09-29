Ex-Springfield police chief sentenced to prison; Jenkins blames ‘temptation of fast money’

Jenkins said, “My career in law enforcement has been marked by the loss of fellow officers in the line of duty, awards and recommendations from across our county. It was truly a privilege to serve our community and as I have said to so many of those citizens how deeply sorry I am in letting them down and have asked for forgiveness and prayers for me and my family.”

“They have accepted me even when the local newspapers show me in a negative view. I can always depend on them for hugs and words of encouragement. I have found that I have been able to share my faults with some of the young black males that I work with when I have seen or hear them doing actions that will negatively affect them. Being able to encourage friends that I have in law enforcement to do their jobs the right way and not to fall into the type of disarray that I did will always be a priority of mine. With the current state of police and community relations, I look forward to sharing my story with other officers who think this could never happen to them, your honor,” he wrote.