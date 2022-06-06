Ex-Orangeburg County School District employee now faces tax charges

A former Orangeburg County School District employee is facing tax evasion charges.

David Cortez Marshall Jr., 31, of Orangeburg, has already pleaded guilty to a federal wire fraud scheme. He defrauded the district of nearly $600,000.

Marshall will be sentenced on his federal charge on Tuesday. A preliminary federal forfeiture order claims Marshall must pay back $595,532.34.

He’s now facing three new, state charges of tax evasion. He turned himself in to the Orangeburg County Detention Center on Monday morning.

According to the S.C. Department of Revenue, Marshall allegedly failed to report sales for Level 8 Communications, a technology company he operated.

From 2019 through 2021, “Marshall failed to report sales for his company, which totaled $1.1 million,” according to an SCDOR press release.

Marshall collected $74,416 in sales tax over that period “through misrepresentation and use of shell companies.” Warrants claim he didn’t pay those taxes to the SCDOR.

Warrants also claim he used several bank accounts to conceal his activities.

Marshall was previously employed as a media communications specialist in the Orangeburg County School District.

Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, the school district received federal funds to purchase cameras to fill the need for online learning.

Through the use of shell companies, fabricated documents, forged signatures and a false identity, Marshall steered the district’s purchasing contracts to companies he created and controlled, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Marshall then purchased the cameras and sold them to the school district at a substantial markup.

“All the while, the camera company and school district thought they were communicating with each other, but they were talking with Mr. Marshall,” U.S. Attorney Brook Andrews said during Marshall’s plea hearing held in late January.

As part of the scheme, Marshall marked up the cost of the cameras by $130,000, Andrews said.

Andrews also stated the camera company sold the devices to Marshall tax-free, but Marshall then sent a tax bill to the district for $60,000.

Marshall also received funds for cameras from the school district that he never paid to the seller.

His scheme was eventually discovered by other school district employees, who confronted Marshall and reported the matter to the FBI for further investigation.

Marshall resigned from the school district in March 2021.

He has remained free on a $25,000 unsecured bond on the federal charge since January.

Marshall faces up to 25 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for wire fraud, plus restitution.

If convicted on his state charges of tax evasion, Marshall faces up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine per charge.

Orangeburg County Magistrate James W. Rickenbacker set Marshall’s bond at $30,000 on the state charges on Monday. Rickenbacker released Marshall on his personal recognizance.

