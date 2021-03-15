Ex-Orangeburg County deputy gets nearly 4 years in federal prison

A former Orangeburg County deputy will soon begin serving a nearly four-year sentence in federal prison after U.S. District Judge Joseph Anderson sentenced him on Friday.
Anderson sentenced 29-year-old Nathaniel Miller Shazier III to 46 months in prison for his role in a visa fraud scheme that turned into an FBI sting operation back between December 2018 and March 2019.
Shazier had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, specifically methamphetamine and cocaine.
Shazier was working as an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office deputy at the time when he violated federal law and when agents arrested him.
At his sentencing hearing, held at the Matthew J. Perry Federal Courthouse in Columbia, Shazier was required to pay a $100 special assessment fee immediately.
After Shazier completes his prison term, he’ll also serve three years of supervised release.
The court received one letter about Shazier’s character prior to his hearing.
Derrick Reese, the production manager at Bimbo Bakeries in Orangeburg, wrote that Shazier began working there in November 2019 and that’s when he met him.
“I have had time to become familiar with Nathaniel and inspired by his work ethic, leadership skills and approachable demeanor,” Reese wrote.
“Nate is an understanding, mindful and loving husband and father. As a father, I respect the amount of time that he spends with this 5-year-old son. He is an amazing father who is developing a young male to become grounded and a productive member of our society,” Reese wrote.
He added, “I have watched his growth spiritually, mentally and emotionally. We have had several discussions concerning decision-making and accepting responsibility for our actions.”
Earlier last week, Anderson sentenced two other former Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office deputies for their roles: Carolyn Colter Franklin, 64, will serve 61 months in prison and Allan Hunter, 52, will serve 63 months in prison.
After they complete their prison terms, both will also serve three years of supervised release.
On the date of their sentencing, both were required to pay special assessment fees.
Franklin paid $500 and Hunter paid $600.
One of Franklin’s former foster children wrote a letter to the court on her behalf, as did Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, D-Orangeburg.
Individuals also wrote to the court to tell of Hunter’s character.
Orangeburg County Councilman Kenneth “Mac” McCaster wrote, in part, “I have known Allan for more than 15 years, I worked with him as a deputy sheriff and I know firsthand the compassion he had for his job and the citizens of Orangeburg County.”
McMaster continued, “During his two years of house arrest I have watched him grow and mature in his values and ethical thinking. I tried to visit him weekly and encourage him and maintain his continued spiritual growth.”
“Allan Hunter is truly a good person, who made some bad decisions, which he has admitted to this court,” he wrote.
Kathaleen Bryson wrote, “When I heard of Allan’s arrest, I initially thought it had to be someone else because Allan Hunter was not that kind of person. When it was confirmed this was my first cousin Allan Hunter, I was flabbergasted, hurt and angry.”
“I could not understand how or why this could happen to someone who had a strong upbringing and good character,” she continued.
“Through various conversations with Allan, he has expressed his remorse for the trouble he was involved in. Allan has beat himself up repeatedly for the mistake he made and has said he is willing to do what it takes to make reparations, if possible. But to do this, Allan needs a second chance,” she said.
“These sentences highlight that no one is above the law,” Acting U.S. Attorney M. Rhett DeHart said.
“Anyone brazen enough to conspire with cartels to commit crimes, especially those placed in public trust, will be met with the full force of the federal government,” he added.
“Those sentenced were trusted by their communities to serve and protect,” said Susan Ferensic, FBI special agent in charge.
“Instead, while still wearing a badge, they decided to work on behalf of a drug cartel and facilitate the distribution of illegal drugs. Keeping to the FBI’s mission, we aggressively pursued this investigation bringing together dedicated Agents and an array of resources to root out corrupt law enforcement officers who dishonor the profession. The FBI is committed to ensuring law enforcement maintains the trust of the public it serves by never ceasing to pursue the corrupt,” Ferensic said.
Evidence presented to the court showed that, during an undercover operation conducted by the FBI between December 2018 and March 2019, Franklin, Hunter and Shazier agreed to help protect trucks containing what they believed were drug proceeds derived from narcotics distribution by members of a Mexican drug cartel drug ring. The members were actually undercover FBI agents.
Additionally, the three agreed to help protect trucks containing kilogram quantities of methamphetamine and cocaine in the future.
Evidence presented in court also showed that, between February 2018 and March 2019, in exchange for bribes, Franklin and Hunter created fraudulent documents for non-immigrants. Specifically, the documents were designed to help the immigrants achieve U non-immigrant status, which, by statute, is reserved for victims of certain crimes who have suffered mental or physical abuse and are helpful to law enforcement in the investigation or prosecution of criminal activity.
There is no parole in the federal system.
The case was investigated by the FBI and the S.C. Law Enforcement Division.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Benjamin Garner and Assistant U.S. Attorney Brook Andrews prosecuted the case.
Contact the writer:mbrown@timesanddemocrat.comor 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.