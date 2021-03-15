Ex-Orangeburg County deputy gets nearly 4 years in federal prison

McMaster continued, “During his two years of house arrest I have watched him grow and mature in his values and ethical thinking. I tried to visit him weekly and encourage him and maintain his continued spiritual growth.”

“Allan Hunter is truly a good person, who made some bad decisions, which he has admitted to this court,” he wrote.

Kathaleen Bryson wrote, “When I heard of Allan’s arrest, I initially thought it had to be someone else because Allan Hunter was not that kind of person. When it was confirmed this was my first cousin Allan Hunter, I was flabbergasted, hurt and angry.”

“I could not understand how or why this could happen to someone who had a strong upbringing and good character,” she continued.

“Through various conversations with Allan, he has expressed his remorse for the trouble he was involved in. Allan has beat himself up repeatedly for the mistake he made and has said he is willing to do what it takes to make reparations, if possible. But to do this, Allan needs a second chance,” she said.

“These sentences highlight that no one is above the law,” Acting U.S. Attorney M. Rhett DeHart said.