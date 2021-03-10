Ex-officers sentenced to 5 years in prison; immigration scheme became FBI sting

Two former law enforcement officers will each spend more than five years in federal prison for their roles in a visa fraud scheme that turned into an FBI sting operation.

Allan Hunter was sentenced to 63 months in prison on Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Joseph Anderson, according to Assistant U.S Attorney Benjamin Neale Garner.

Carolyn Franklin was sentenced to 61 months in prison.

Each will serve three years of supervised release after they've completed their prison terms.

They remain on bond pending designations by the Bureau of Prisons, according to court documents.

Franklin worked as an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office deputy at the time of her arrest.

Hunter was a former Orangeburg County deputy who was working as a police officer in Springfield when federal authorities arrested him.

Several people wrote character letters for Franklin’s attorney to present to the court.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}