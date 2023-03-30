A former Orangeburg Department of Public Safety officer breathed a sigh of relief after he was found not guilty of misconduct in office on Thursday.

“I feel fantastic. I’ve been vindicated,” Carl Wayne Shultz said minutes after his two-day trial ended.

“It’s been a long four-and-a-half years and it’s time to move on to the next stop with all of this,” he said.

The former evidence room supervisor was charged after $17,167.58 in confiscated money went missing under his watch in late 2018. Most of the money was supposed to have been deposited into a City of Orangeburg account.

Shultz has maintained that he mistakenly burned the money during a routine purge of old evidence back on Dec. 6, 2018.

After Circuit Judge Diane Goodstein published the jury’s verdict, Shultz said “I just appreciate what the jury did.”

He’s grateful to his wife of 30 years, who’s stood by his side, Shultz said. He also appreciates the men and women at the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety who supported him and still do.

His attorney, Scott Lee, told the jury that his client made a costly mistake.

Shultz planned to retire soon and was trying to assist other officers in disposing of evidence from cases that had been closed.

He says he was careless when he compiled the old evidence to be burned.

He’d often take evidence from a secure room at ODPS to the laboratory it shared with Claflin University, located on the university campus.

He’d process items for fingerprints, including money, in the Claflin lab.

Shultz said he set aside a box of evidence at the Claflin lab that he needed to return to ODPS’s secure evidence room.

That box not only contained $17,167.58 connected with about 21 separate cases, it also contained photographs, fingerprint cards and other pieces of evidence from criminal cases.

Shultz said he inadvertently grabbed that box and put it in the incinerator to burn along with 39 other boxes of old evidence.

When he realized what happened, Shultz tried to collect what money he could before it all burned, he said.

He managed to get 38 one-dollar bills.

The jury saw photos of the salvaged money.

The case was tried by 14th Circuit Deputy Solicitor Sean Thornton at the request of 1st Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe, citing a conflict of interest.

Thornton argued that Shultz needed the money.

He reminded the jury that, based on Shultz’s statements, he was at odds with then-ODPS director Mike Adams, who allegedly didn’t give him a bonus.

In addition, Shultz paid $450 for a loan repayment, $57.13 toward a loan repayment from his 401K and $19,100 to a bankruptcy court in 2018.

In extra deductions alone, Shultz’s annual salary of $61,373.29 was slashed by about one-third.

“The truth is he took the money. Did he accidentally burn it or not?” Thornton asked the jury in his closing arguments at the Orangeburg County Courthouse.

The jury deliberated for about an hour-and-a-half before rendering a not guilty verdict.