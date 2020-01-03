Four ex-cons with violent convictions on their records recently met with two groups of people who discussed the possibilities for their futures.
“You still have worth and value in our community,” Bishop Donald Oliver of the Edisto Drive Church of God told the men.
“We are here as a community to help you. The community of faith is here to help you stand,” he added.
He also encouraged them, “Don’t be ashamed. Don’t hold your head down.”
The hour-long event was held at city hall as part of the Orangeburg Safe Communities initiative.
Community and education leaders discussed opportunities the ex-cons may wish to consider for a successful future. Law enforcement officials warned about the consequences of reoffending.
Orangeburg County Community of Character Director Evelyn Disher encouraged the men to practice routine affirmation statements such as, “Change starts with me because my character matters.”
Orangeburg native Kelvin Gadson shared his personal experience as an ex-convict and the efforts he made to overcome a life of violence and drug use.
“Ex means the past,” he said. “Have you ever had an ex-girlfriend? ‘Ex’ is in the past.”
He told the men how he was shot at age 19 and still has a bullet hole in his chest.
“I grew up poor. We didn’t have nothing,” Gadson said.
He encouraged the men to be role models for their children.
“You don’t want your child to go through what you go through,” he said.
Gadson also told them the first step to leading a reformed life is to put their faith in God and trust him.
“God gave me another chance,” he said.
“I just graduated from S.C. State University with a business degree,” he said.
Sandra Moore, dean of Computer Training and Economic Development at Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College, told the men, “No one is stopping you from achieving any type of educational goals you have for yourself. College does not discriminate.”
She told them of the GED program offered at OCtech and the programs that would provide nationally recognized certificates.
Manufacturing and construction companies, “are very forgiving when it comes to offenders,” she said.
“We have several companies here in Orangeburg County who are ex-offender friendly,” she added.
During the second half of the meeting, the men heard from members of the law enforcement communities.
Orangeburg Department of Public Safety Director Mike Adams told the men that of the 15 ex-convicts who attended the 2018 meeting, two of them reoffended, one of them ended up dead as a result of making poor choices and nine graduated from the entire program.
“We want to send you a clear message,” Adams said.
A panel of other law enforcement representatives joined him from the Federal Bureau of Investigation; S.C. Law Enforcement Division; First Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office; Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office; S.C. Highway Patrol; S.C. Department of Corrections; U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration; U.S. Attorney’s Office; S.C. Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon; Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and U.S. Marshals Service.
Each representative reiterated Adams’ message: getting caught in possession of a firearm or a bullet will result in consequences.
“We’re going to use all of our resources to make sure your life of crime ends,” he said.
SLED Lt. Charles Brown told the men, “We have three teams dedicated to tracking and arresting fugitives.”
Assistant Solicitor Phil Giese said, “You won’t get any plea bargains or deals. Please take advantage of the opportunities you’ve been given tonight.”
