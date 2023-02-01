Ex-Lake Marion High coach accused of touching students

A former Lake Marion High School employee is accused of touching two students inappropriately. He denies the accusations.

Derrick Jeron Smalls, 30, of Deer Trail Drive, Santee, is facing charges of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and criminal solicitation of a minor.

He was taken into custody by the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday.

His accusers include two girls, ages 14 and 16, according to the sheriff’s office.

Both accusers claim Smalls non-consensually touched their rear ends on multiple occasions.

One of them claims Smalls kissed her without consent.

The alleged incidents took place at Lake Marion High School, which is located at 3656 Tee Vee Road, Santee.

Orangeburg County School District spokesperson Dr. Erica Taylor said, “Mr. Smalls was employed in the Orangeburg County School District from 2019-2023, assigned to Lake Marion High School.

“He was employed as a teacher assistant and coached football and boys’ track. He resigned effective Jan. 20, 2023.”

On the day before he resigned, school district officials and a deputy interviewed Smalls at Lake Marion High, according to an incident report.

Smalls allegedly denied the accusations and claimed at least one of his accusers had a romantic interest in him.

One accuser reported to school district officials and the sheriff’s office that she and Smalls have known each other for a while.

She told district officials that “things started out small initially,” the incident report states.

She accused Smalls of making “little bumps and grabs” that she initially thought were accidental.

She claims those interactions “turned into full out grabbing” of her rear end, the report states.

On Dec. 15, around 11 a.m., she went to the uniform room to return her athletic uniform to the closet.

She alleges that Smalls was there and pulled her from behind, then “angled her head and kissed her,” the report states.

She told authorities that Smalls asked her if she was scared.

She claims that Smalls gestured toward his lips “insinuating that he would like to kiss her again,” the report states.

She told Smalls she didn’t want to kiss him and he allegedly told her to go ahead, while motioning her out.

She then went on to her next class and texted a friend, telling the friend she was about to “have a breakdown.”

A deputy reviewed a surveillance video which allegedly shows Smalls and the student entering the uniform closet between 11 a.m. and 11:05 a.m.

After watching the video, the deputy noted seeing, “Mild discomfort in the juvenile victim’s face as she walked down the hall” with Smalls.

The other accuser claims Smalls touched her rear end after she dropped her class ring in the bleachers in the school’s gymnasium.

She claims that when her ring fell between the bleachers, she told Smalls.

She, Smalls and a male classmate went under the bleachers to search for the ring. She claims Smalls inappropriately touched her rear while they were under the bleachers.

During Smalls’ bond hearing on Wednesday afternoon before Orangeburg County Chief Magistrate Derrick Dash, his attorney, James Shadd, told the court that he was shocked to hear about the accusations.

Shadd claims Smalls was “forced to resign” from his job at Lake Marion.

“These are very serious charges,” Shadd said.

He noted that Smalls is the father of two girls and is engaged to get married.

He also said Smalls’ aunt, grandmother, fiancé and his fiancé’s sister were present for the bond hearing.

Shadd said Smalls “wants to answer these charges and we’ll be asking for a dismissal (of the cases).”

Dash set Smalls’ bond at $30,000 cash or surety.

If convicted, Smalls faces up to 15 years in prison and a court fine.