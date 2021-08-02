Ex-Holly Hill officer accused of domestic violence; suspect says allegations aren’t true

A Holly Hill officer lost his job after being accused of using his department-issued baton to strike his wife on her legs.
Mahmoud Youssry Rizk, 36, of Ayscough Road, is charged with second-degree domestic violence. He was taken into custody Friday.
Holly Hill Police Chief Josh Detter terminated Rizk around 4:30 p.m. Friday, according to documents provided by the S.C. Criminal Justice Academy obtained through the S.C. Freedom of Information Act.
Detter terminated Rizk because of alleged, “dangerous and/or unsafe practices involving firearms, weapons and/or vehicle which indicated either a willful or wanton disregard for the safety of persons” and “misrepresentation of employment-related information,” according to the documents.
The documents also allege that Rizk “lied on his application stating that he was divorced. He is in fact, not divorced.”
Detter told The T&D on Monday, “The Holly Hill Police Department does not tolerate unlawful or inappropriate conduct in any form by our officers. We take pride in our professionalism and compassion in a small town and we are proud to serve the Holly Hill community.”
Reached by phone Monday, Rizk denied the allegations related to the charge. He also denied that he lied on his application.
Rizk also indicated he expects the charge to be dropped and that he will regain his job.
According to a redacted partial incident report provided by the North Charleston Police Department, a woman contacted the agency on July 26 to report a July 13 incident.
The woman said she “did not want to meet with officers at the residence,” telling them Rizk is a Holly Hill police officer.
She claimed she was “afraid he would kill her.”
Officers met the woman at a shopping center on Dorchester Road. Officers noted the woman was crying and seemed highly intoxicated.
She told officers that she and Rizk got into a verbal altercation on July 13.
She accused him of brandishing his department-issued baton before he allegedly said to her, “If you don’t be quiet, I’m going to beat you with this.”
She accused Rizk of striking her on her legs about three or four times. She claimed he then told her to lay down and be quiet.
The alleged incident did not occur while he was on duty.
She showed officers copies of text messages she claimed Rizk sent her.
Officers noted there were “numerous texts of a threatening nature.”
Rizk worked as a Holly Hill officer from April 30 until July 30.
SCCJA documents show Rizk worked as an officer at the Medical University of South Carolina’s Public Safety department from Jan. 25 until April 2.
A training manager terminated Rizk from the department for allegedly “failing to successfully complete in-service training,” according to SCCJA documents.
Prior to working at MUSC, Rizk worked at the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety from June 8, 2020 until his resignation on Oct. 14, 2020.
Before working at ODPS, Rizk worked at the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office from June 21, 2019 until April 17, 2020, when he resigned.
His law enforcement career began as an officer at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center in Charleston on Oct. 13, 2017. On June 21, 2019, he resigned to work as a deputy at the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.
If convicted of second-degree domestic violence, Rizk faces up to three years in prison and a $5,000 fine.
