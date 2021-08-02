Ex-Holly Hill officer accused of domestic violence; suspect says allegations aren’t true

Rizk also indicated he expects the charge to be dropped and that he will regain his job.

According to a redacted partial incident report provided by the North Charleston Police Department, a woman contacted the agency on July 26 to report a July 13 incident.

The woman said she “did not want to meet with officers at the residence,” telling them Rizk is a Holly Hill police officer.

She claimed she was “afraid he would kill her.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Officers met the woman at a shopping center on Dorchester Road. Officers noted the woman was crying and seemed highly intoxicated.

She told officers that she and Rizk got into a verbal altercation on July 13.

She accused him of brandishing his department-issued baton before he allegedly said to her, “If you don’t be quiet, I’m going to beat you with this.”

She accused Rizk of striking her on her legs about three or four times. She claimed he then told her to lay down and be quiet.

The alleged incident did not occur while he was on duty.

She showed officers copies of text messages she claimed Rizk sent her.