Ex-Eutawville chief guilty of misconduct

Eutawville’s former police chief Steven Daniel Holloway pleaded guilty to charges of misconduct in office and receiving stolen goods valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000.

Circuit Judge Ed Dickson sentenced the 38-year-old Santee man to one year in prison, suspended to probation for nine months, on Feb. 4.

Dickson noted on Holloway’s sentencing sheet, “The order is conditional upon repayment to the town of $4,606 and defendant no longer working in law enforcement.”

A grand jury indicted Holloway on the charge of grand larceny valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000.

S.C. Law Enforcement Division arrest warrants state that Holloway, “did willfully, unlawfully and feloniously take and/or fail to account for $4,606, which was seized during an arrest in the town of Eutawville.”

According to S.C. Criminal Justice Academy records, Eutawville Mayor Brandon Leroy Weatherford submitted a separation document between the town and Holloway on Aug. 14, 2018.

The document claimed that Holloway traded some weapons that were being held in evidence for a rifle.