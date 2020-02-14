Ex-Eutawville chief guilty of misconduct

Eutawville’s former police chief Steven Daniel Holloway pleaded guilty to charges of misconduct in office and receiving stolen goods valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000.
Circuit Judge Ed Dickson sentenced the 38-year-old Santee man to one year in prison, suspended to probation for nine months, on Feb. 4.
Dickson noted on Holloway’s sentencing sheet, “The order is conditional upon repayment to the town of $4,606 and defendant no longer working in law enforcement.”
A grand jury indicted Holloway on the charge of grand larceny valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000.
S.C. Law Enforcement Division arrest warrants state that Holloway, “did willfully, unlawfully and feloniously take and/or fail to account for $4,606, which was seized during an arrest in the town of Eutawville.”
According to S.C. Criminal Justice Academy records, Eutawville Mayor Brandon Leroy Weatherford submitted a separation document between the town and Holloway on Aug. 14, 2018.
The document claimed that Holloway traded some weapons that were being held in evidence for a rifle.
“Additionally it was determined that approximately $4,606 worth of seizure money and a department-issued Glock .22 are also missing. On Friday Holloway was confronted with the situation at which point he chose to resign,” the document said.
Holloway worked as an animal control officer for Orangeburg County from 2008 until 2011.
He graduated from the S.C. Criminal Justice Academy in May 2011 and became a full-time officer with the Eutawville Police Department that year.
By February 2012, he was promoted to the rank of corporal.
You have free articles remaining.
He became police chief in the summer of 2015. He resigned Aug. 13, 2018.
In other guilty pleas:
• Jamie Alexander Douglas, 30, of 3444 Kennerly Road, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to second-degree domestic violence.
Dickson sentenced him to three years in prison. After he serves 90 days, the remainder of the sentence will be suspended to one year of probation.
Dickson gave him credit for having already served 25 days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.
He’s allowing Douglas to serve his jail time on weekends.
Dickson ordered Douglas to complete a batterer’s treatment program and not to have any contact with the victim.
Douglas isn’t allowed to have any firearm or ammunition for the next three years.
A grand jury indicted Douglas on the charge of first-degree domestic violence.
• Latwayne Lamar Sumpter, 31, of 116 Redglobe Court, Vance, pleaded guilty to second-offense driving under the influence with a blood-alcohol concentration under .10.
Dickson sentenced him to one year in prison and a fine of $2,100, suspended to five days in jail and payment of a $1,100 fine.
He gave Sumpter credit for having already served two days in jail.
Dickson is allowing him to serve his time on weekends.
As part of Sumpter’s plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed the following charges: third or subsequent offense driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI; second or subsequent offense failure to stop for blue light and failure to surrender driver’s license when required after conviction.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD