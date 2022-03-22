Ex-councilman wants out on bond; Kinard serves fed. sentence, S.C. charges pending

Former Bamberg County Councilman Kerry Trent Kinard has completed the prison sentence for his federal gun charge. Now he must face state charges.

Kinard completed his sentence on March 15. His attorney, Bakari Sellers, has asked the court to release him on bond while the state charges are pending.

A hearing took place on Friday before Circuit Judge Eugene Griffith.

“The judge took the matter under advisement and we have not heard anything,” 13th Circuit Solicitor’s Office spokesperson Marcia Barker said.

Kinard served his sentence at the Loretto Federal Correctional Institution, a low-security prison for males in Loretto, Pennsylvania.

He’s now in the Cambria County Prison, located in Ebensburg, Pennsylvania, waiting for the S.C. Law Enforcement Division to bring him back to South Carolina.

Circuit Judge Clifton Newman set a $75,000 bond on Kinard in October 2020, but revoked the bond in February 2021 after Kinard was caught lying on a federal form to purchase a gun.

In a motion filed in the Bamberg County Courthouse on March 7, 2022, Sellers asked the court to reinstate Kinard’s original surety bond of $75,000, remove GPS monitoring and allow him to return to Bamberg County.

“Due to his extended incarceration, Mr. Kinard is unable to afford another bond,” Sellers wrote in his motion.

“Because of the intensive supervision to which Mr. Kinard will be subject under the terms of his federal supervised release, any additional supervision will be superfluous. The GPS monitoring condition of his state bond would not be necessary in addition to the terms of federal supervised release,” Sellers wrote.

He also noted that Kinard’s accusers no longer live in Bamberg County.

“As such, any concerns regarding victim safety or peace of mind provided by the GPS monitoring of Mr. Kinard are moot,” Sellers continued.

Sellers stated that Kinard is in ongoing family court litigation and divorce proceedings.

He said Kinard would not return to the home he jointly owned with this ex-wife, but rather his late father’s home at 363 Smoak Street in Bamberg.

Sellers said the Office of United States Probation completed an inspection of the residence in anticipation of Kinard’s supervised release.

On Oct. 20, 2021, U.S. District Judge Mary Geiger Lewis sentenced Kinard to 18 months in federal prison following his April 1 guilty plea to lying on an application in an attempt to purchase a 9 mm Taurus Model G3 pistol and ammunition.

Lewis also ordered him to serve three years of supervised release following his prison term.

Kinard is facing the following state charges in Bamberg County: first-degree assault and battery, second-degree attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor under age 16, committing or attempting to commit a lewd act upon a child under age 16, second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor between the ages of 11 and 14 and two counts each of criminal solicitation of a minor, dissemination of obscene material to a person under 18 years of age and first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 11 years old.

Kinard is also charged in Jasper County with third-degree criminal sexual conduct, dissemination of obscene material to a person under 18 and committing lewd acts upon a child under 16.

Prior to serving time in federal prison, Kinard was held at the Clarendon County Detention Center without bond.

The 13th Circuit Solicitor’s Office is prosecuting the Bamberg County charges after the 2nd Circuit Solicitor’s Office recused itself because one of the prosecutors is a potential witness in the case.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

