Ex-coach at B-E has teaching license revoked

The South Carolina State Board of Education has permanently revoked a former Bamberg wrestling coach’s educator license.

The board ruled that Jacob Lee Stewart Jr., a former wrestling coach and teacher at Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School, has a “history of misconduct and dishonesty,” and officials found enough evidence to permanently revoke his educator certification.

Stewart’s history with the state board began in 2002 when his license was suspended for the first time after he was arrested for assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature involving a student, and two counts of obstruction of justice, according to SCDE documents.

He pleaded guilty to the charge, and as part of that plea agreement, Stewart surrendered his teaching license with the understanding that he could apply to be recertified after three years, according to records.

The former Bamberg School District 1 teacher had his teaching license reinstated in 2006, documents said. The SCDE did not say by which school district he was employed at the time of the 2002 incident.

In January 2019, Stewart was arrested again for assault and battery involving a student. The incident was captured on video, which was shown at the SCDE hearing.