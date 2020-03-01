Ex-coach at B-E has teaching license revoked

The South Carolina State Board of Education has permanently revoked a former Bamberg wrestling coach’s educator license.
The board ruled that Jacob Lee Stewart Jr., a former wrestling coach and teacher at Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School, has a “history of misconduct and dishonesty,” and officials found enough evidence to permanently revoke his educator certification.
Stewart’s history with the state board began in 2002 when his license was suspended for the first time after he was arrested for assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature involving a student, and two counts of obstruction of justice, according to SCDE documents.
He pleaded guilty to the charge, and as part of that plea agreement, Stewart surrendered his teaching license with the understanding that he could apply to be recertified after three years, according to records.
The former Bamberg School District 1 teacher had his teaching license reinstated in 2006, documents said. The SCDE did not say by which school district he was employed at the time of the 2002 incident.
In January 2019, Stewart was arrested again for assault and battery involving a student. The incident was captured on video, which was shown at the SCDE hearing.
“A video camera captured the incident and showed Stewart throw the student against a wall, slap the student in the face, yell at the student, and strike the student multiple times,” the SCDE report said. “The student and his mother testified at the hearing that Mr. Stewart assaulted him on two prior occasions; however, the student did not report Mr. Stewart to the District until Mr. Stewart assaulted him a third time.”
The SCDE hearing officer “found these incidents demonstrated a pattern of behavior that could pose a risk to the health, safety, and welfare of students.”
How Stewart was hired was brought up at the hearing. Two district supervisors testified that Stewart did not disclose his prior assault conviction – or his previous suspension – when he was applying at the district. Both officials said they would not have hired a teacher who was convicted of a violent crime.
“The hearing found this constituted dishonesty,” the SCDE report said. “Further, she found Mr. Stewart was not responsive to the concerns about his conduct with students.”