Ex-Branchville officer admits giving minor beer; former Eutawville chief gives up police credentials

One of Eutawville’s former police chiefs has pleaded guilty to transferring beer to a minor.

Damien Desray Hartwell, 28, agreed to relinquish his law enforcement certification as part of his plea. The agreement bars him from serving as an officer anywhere in the United States.

Hartwell, of East Washington Street, Walterboro, pleaded guilty to the charge on Tuesday, Jan. 11 before Circuit Judge Ed Dickson in Orangeburg.

Dickson sentenced Hartwell to pay a $200 court fine and all fees by Feb. 15 or report to the Orangeburg County Detention Center for 30 days.

A warrant also charged Hartwell with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, but prosecutors dropped the charge as part of his plea agreement.

The S.C. Law Enforcement Division charged Hartwell on June 16, 2021.

He was working as a Branchville police officer at the time. The Branchville Police Department terminated Hartwell for allegedly “lying about contributing to the delinquency of a minor,” according to records obtained from the S.C. Criminal Justice Academy.

SLED warrants said Hartwell was working at his secondary job at a Branchville gas station on May 21, 2021 when he “overheard a phone conversation that the juvenile was having with a friend, also a minor.”

Hartwell purchased the beer from the gas station using the juvenile’s debit card “and placed the case of Natural Light beer in the backseat of the juvenile’s truck.”

SLED says Hartwell admitted knowing the juvenile was under the age of 21 at the time.

The incident was recorded by the store’s surveillance video.

Hartwell’s law enforcement career began at the Eutawville Police Department on April 10, 2017

He worked for a year as an officer there and, by July 2018, he began serving as interim police chief after the resignation of then-chief Steven Holloway.

On May 27, 2020, Hartwell resigned from the Eutawville position to begin working for Branchville, according to SCCJA records.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.