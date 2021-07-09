Ex-Bamberg County official’s trial delayed

Former Bamberg County councilmember Kerry Trent Kinard’s trial will not begin Monday, July 12, as planned, according to 2nd Circuit Deputy Solicitor David Miller.

Miller is now expecting the trial on Kinard’s Bamberg County charges to begin Aug. 30.

Kinard, 50, is facing the following charges in Bamberg County: first-degree assault and battery, second-degree attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor under age 16, committing or attempting to commit a lewd act upon a child under age 16 and two counts each of criminal solicitation of a minor and dissemination of obscene material to a person under 18 years of age.

He’s also facing the following charges in Jasper County: third-degree criminal sexual conduct, dissemination of obscene material to a person under 18 and committing lewd acts upon a child under 16.

No trial date has been set in the Jasper County cases.

Kinard’s attorney, Bakari Sellers, has said Kinard is innocent of the Jasper and Bamberg County charges.

Kinard remains at the Clarendon County Detention Center awaiting sentencing after he pleaded guilty to a federal charge of lying on an application when he attempted to purchase a firearm late last year. He pleaded guilty to that charge on April 1.