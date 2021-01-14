Ex-Bamberg County councilman facing new sex charges; Jasper County allegations unsealed

Former Bamberg County councilman Kerry Trent Kinard is facing additional sex charges in another county.

The S.C. Law Enforcement Division has charged the 49-year-old with third-degree criminal sexual conduct, dissemination of obscene material to a person under 18 and committing lewd or lascivious act upon a child under age 16.

The charges stem from incidents that allegedly occurred in Jasper County when Kinard was between the ages of 22 and 29.

Warrants allege that Kinard committed third-degree criminal sexual conduct between August and December 1998 by attempting to have sex with a female 14 years of age or less.

Kinard also allegedly disseminated obscene material to a person under age 18 between 1995 and 2000.

A third warrant alleges that Kinard repeatedly grabbed a female under age 16 in a sexual manner.

Kinard served as a Jasper County magistrate for a time in his 30s.

