Ex-Bamberg County councilman facing new sex charges; Jasper County allegations unsealed

Former Bamberg County councilman Kerry Trent Kinard is facing additional sex charges in another county.
The S.C. Law Enforcement Division has charged the 49-year-old with third-degree criminal sexual conduct, dissemination of obscene material to a person under 18 and committing lewd or lascivious act upon a child under age 16.
The charges stem from incidents that allegedly occurred in Jasper County when Kinard was between the ages of 22 and 29.
Warrants allege that Kinard committed third-degree criminal sexual conduct between August and December 1998 by attempting to have sex with a female 14 years of age or less.
Kinard also allegedly disseminated obscene material to a person under age 18 between 1995 and 2000.
A third warrant alleges that Kinard repeatedly grabbed a female under age 16 in a sexual manner.
Kinard served as a Jasper County magistrate for a time in his 30s.
Kinard is also facing the following charges in Bamberg County: first-degree assault and battery, second-degree attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor under age 16, committing or attempting to commit a lewd act upon a child under age 16 and two counts each of criminal solicitation of a minor and dissemination of obscene material to a person under 18 years of age.
Also, a federal grand jury indicted Kinard on charges that he lied on documents in a failed attempt to buy a gun in early December 2020. At the time, he was out on bond for the Bamberg County charges.
Kinard’s attorney, Bakari Sellers, didn’t comment on the new charges.
Sellers has previously said Kinard is innocent of the Bamberg County charges. Kinard entered not guilty pleas for the federal charges.
Kinard is a former member of Bamberg County Council. He lost his re-election bid last year.
SLED obtained the warrants on the new charges on Dec. 16, 2020, but the warrants were not made public until Wednesday when a court filing requested that Kinard be released from federal custody to state custody on Jan. 29 so he could attend his arraignment hearing.
He will be placed back in federal custody after his arraignment.
If convicted on the state charges, Kinard faces up to life in prison.
