Ex-Bamberg County Council chairman Kinard pleads guilty to assault; gets house arrest; other charges dropped

GREENVILLE - Former Bamberg County Council chairman Kerry Trent Kinard pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and battery before Circuit Judge Perry H. Gravely at the Greenville County Courthouse in Greenville on Wednesday afternoon.

Gravely sentenced him to 10 years in prison, suspended to 42 months of house arrest, followed by 18 months of probation.

He gave Kinard credit for 327 days of time served.

He also ordered Kinard not to have any contact with his two accusers and signed a permanent restraining order.

Kinard had been awaiting trial on the following Bamberg County charges: first-degree assault and battery, second-degree attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor under age 16, committing or attempting to commit a lewd act upon a child under age 16, second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor between the ages of 11 and 14 and two counts each of criminal solicitation of a minor, dissemination of obscene material to a person under 18 years of age and first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 11 years old.

As part of his negotiated plea deal, all but the first-degree assault and battery charge were dropped.

His charges of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and dissemination of obscene material to a person under 18 and committing lewd acts upon a child under 16, out of Jasper County, remain pending.

