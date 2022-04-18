Ex-Bamberg councilman released on bond; Kinard awaits trial on state sex charges

Former Bamberg County councilman Kerry Trent Kinard has been released on bond while he awaits trial on multiple state sex charges.

Kinard posted his $75,000 surety bond and was released on Thursday, according to the Bamberg County Detention Center.

Kinard had been in prison in a federal gun charge. He completed his federal sentence at the Loretto Correctional Institution in Loretto, Pennsylvania.

The 51-year-old has since been returned to Bamberg County while he awaits trial on the state charges.

As part of his bond conditions, Circuit Judge Eugene Griffith Jr. ordered Kinard to wear a GPS monitor at all times and live at 363 Smoak St., the home of Kinard’s late father.

Griffith also ordered Kinard to pay for the GPS monitoring expenses.

He stipulated that Kinard may only leave the home for work, religious services, medical treatment and legal obligations.

Other bond conditions include:

• No direct or indirect contact with his accusers or their families, except as required by Bamberg County Family Court.

• No use of social media.

• Use of internet is allowable to receive information— he can only communicate on the internet through email.

• No use of pseudonyms or fictional names while using the internet.

• Continued mental health and drug abuse treatment.

• Complying with all treatment deemed medically necessary. He must provide regular status reports on his treatment, upon request.

Kinard is awaiting trial on the following Bamberg County charges: first-degree assault and battery, second-degree attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor under age 16, committing or attempting to commit a lewd act upon a child under age 16, second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor between the ages of 11 and 14 and two counts each of criminal solicitation of a minor, dissemination of obscene material to a person under 18 years of age and first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 11 years old.

He’s also facing Jasper County charges of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and dissemination of obscene material to a person under 18 and committing lewd acts upon a child under 16.

This isn’t the first time Kinard’s been out on bond while wearing a GPS monitor.

He was first taken into custody on state charges on Sept. 25, 2020. Circuit Judge Clifton Newman set bond on Kinard on Oct. 27, 2020. He ordered Kinard to wear a GPS monitor.

While out on bond, Kinard attempted to purchase a firearm from Sportsman’s Warehouse in Columbia on Dec. 2, 2020.

Kinard lied on the firearm purchasing application.

On Feb. 2, 2021, Newman revoked Kinard’s bond.

Then on April 1, 2021, Kinard pleaded guilty to one of the two federal charges he faced. Federal prosecutors dismissed the other charge as part of his plea agreement.

Kinard remained in state custody until U.S. District Judge Mary Geiger Lewis sentenced him on Oct. 20, 2021 to 18 months in federal prison.

Kinard completed his federal prison term on March 15. He’s currently serving three years of federal supervised release.

He remained in state custody until he posted bond this past Thursday. Griffith signed the order granting bond on April 8.

If Kinard is convicted on his most severe charges, he faces up to life in prison.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.