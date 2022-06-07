Ex- Orangeburg County School District employee sentenced to prison; money set aside for pandemic learning stolen

COLUMBIA – A former Orangeburg County School District employee will serve almost three years in prison after admitting he stole money intended to help students learn during the pandemic.

David Cortez Marshall Jr., 31, was sentenced to 33 months in federal prison on Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Mary Geiger Lewis. He’ll report to prison in a couple of months.

The Orangeburg man was also sentenced to three years of supervised release after he serves his prison term.

He also has to pay restitution of $595,132.34.

Marshall pleaded guilty to wire fraud in late January.

During his sentencing hearing, Marshall said “I was raised differently than this.

“I have no excuse for what I did.”

Marshall orchestrated a scheme to gain nearly $600,000 from the school district between 2019 and 2021.

He told the court that he doesn’t have any of the money that he stole and that he gave it away, trying to help others pay for housing and other needs during the financial hardships experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although there weren’t any representatives at the hearing from the victims, Marshall asked for forgiveness from the school district, Owl Labs and B&H Photos.

“Will you forgive me for stealing from you? Will you forgive me for breaching your trust? Will you forgive me for letting you down?” he asked.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Brook Andrews explained Marshall operated a “sophisticated scheme.”

“He would’ve gotten away with the scheme if one his accounts hadn’t gotten frozen,” Andrews said.

He also noted that Marshall’s crime was “particularly unconscionable” because “it was committed in a school district, a poor school district, in a pandemic.”

School districts across the country received federal funds to assist with virtual learning during the pandemic, Andrews explained.

The Orangeburg County School District purchased cameras to help teachers get lessons to their students.

As a media communications specialist in the district, Marshall misled the district and camera vendors. He pretended he was the camera vendor to the school district, and he pretended he was the school district to the vendor.

Marshall then purchased the cameras and sold them to the school district at a substantial markup.

When federal agents confronted Marshall with his crimes “he confessed quickly,” Andrews noted.

Marshall’s attorney, Jonathan Harvey, told the court that his client met with federal agents five times and cooperated with their investigation.

A host of Marshall’s family and friends attended Tuesday’s hearing at the Matthew J. Perry Courthouse, including his wife, sister, friends, pastor and church members.

Ahead of Tuesday’s hearing, Pastor Dr. Shane Wall wrote a letter to the court, testifying to Marshall’s character.

Wall noted that Marshall assisted him in writing two books and would sometimes travel with him for speaking engagements.

Wall, who is pastor at The Feast of the Lord, wrote that he placed Marshall in charge of his product table and sales and “never had any issue with any funds being unaccounted for.”

“In recent conversations with David, he has also been expressing his determination to pay back every cent to the school district and the company – who both suffered losses due to his actions,” Wall wrote.

Wall noted that Marshall has continued to be helpful and involved in church activities.

Marshall is also facing three state tax evasion charges.

The S.C. Department of Revenue alleges Marshall failed to report sales for his company, which totaled $1.1 million.

Marshall collected $74,416 in sales tax over that period “through misrepresentation and use of shell companies.” Warrants claim he didn’t pay those taxes to the SCDOR.

Marshall resigned from the school district in March 2021.

