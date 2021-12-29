Ex- Orangeburg County School District employee accused of fraud; documents: District was overcharged for classroom cameras

A former Orangeburg County School District employee is accused of defrauding the district by overcharging it for classroom cameras during the pandemic.

David Cortez Marshall Jr., 30, of Orangeburg, entered a written plea agreement on Dec. 7. It indicates he plans to formally plead guilty to $550,000 in wire fraud next month, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

He’ll formally plead guilty before U.S. District Judge Mary Geiger Lewis on Jan. 27 at the Matthew J. Perry Courthouse in Columbia.

A federal charging document alleges Marshall created a scheme to defraud the school district of thousands of dollars “beginning no later than October 2020 and continuing until at least February 2021.”

“Administrators at the school district caught on to Marshall’s scheme and confronted Marshall about it. He confessed and the school district then reported it to the FBI,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Brook B. Andrews said Wednesday.

A court document claims Marshall was employed as the district’s “media communications specialist.”

“In 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic initiated a transition from in-person to online learning, OCSD sought to procure video cameras to facilitate remote teaching,” a court document states.

It claims Marshall “used his official position at OCSD to steer the purchasing of video cameras to corporate alter egos he personally owned and controlled.”

The corporate alter egos included Flex Technologies LLC, Level 8 Communications LLC and Orangeburg County Purchasing LLC.

The court document claims Marshall contacted a video camera vendor, Owl Labs, in his official capacity at the school district to arrange for the purchase of 875 cameras.

Marshall then allegedly, “through the deceptive use of his corporate alter egos, sold the cameras to OCSD at a markup of over $130,000.”

Court records allege Marshall assumed a false identity, generated fake invoices and business records, and forged signatures.

The court document also claims Marshall sent a falsified S.C. Department of Revenue tax-exempt form to Owl Labs through his deceptive use of his corporate alter egos, but then sent OCSD an invoice demanding payment of approximately $60,000 in state sales tax.

Owl cameras are thermos-shaped, robotic video cameras that capture a 360-degree view of a meeting space. The district purchased them to help with virtual learning during the coronavirus pandemic.

As part of Marshall’s plea agreement, he’ll be ordered to pay restitution, which will be determined at a later time.

Marshall may face up to 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, supervised release of up to three years and a special assessment of $100.

His lawyer, Jonathan Harvey of Columbia, told The State newspaper on Wednesday, “Marshall is moving forward to resolve this case, and we have no further comment at this time.”

Efforts to reach Harvey and a spokesperson for the Orangeburg County School District by phone were unsuccessful before press time.

