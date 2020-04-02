Eutawville woman shot while holding 3-year-old

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Eutawville woman was shot while she was holding her 3-year-old on Wednesday night, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

The incident occurred at 9:41 p.m. at the woman’s Craig Street home.

She told deputies that two males with covered faces knocked on her door and asked for keys, an incident report states.

With the door still closed, she told the males she didn’t have any keys.

That’s when one of the males pointed a gun at her front door window and began to fire, the report states.

The woman was holding her 3-year-old when a bullet struck her.

The woman jumped with her children – ages 3 and 6 – through a rear window. They ran to a neighbor’s house behind their home for help.

The neighbor, who lives on Acme Street, told deputies that someone shot his house about six times while the woman and her children were there.

If anyone has information about these shootings they asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

