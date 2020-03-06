Eutawville woman’s car stolen, crashed

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
Someone stole a Eutawville woman’s 2014 brown Jeep Patriot on Thursday afternoon and then wrecked it in Berkeley County, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
The woman was at Strick’s One Stop, located at 12441 Old Number Six Highway, just before 2 p.m.
When she exited the store, she saw a man entering her vehicle. He sped away toward Berkeley County.
One of the responding officers learned from a S.C. Highway Patrol trooper that the stolen vehicle was in an accident at 1315 Ranger Road in Cross.
A wrecker from Strick’s One Stop towed the woman’s vehicle back to Eutawville.
The vehicle was valued at $10,000 at the time it was stolen.
The thief was described as a white male wearing tan pants, a gray polo shirt, white hat and white sneakers.
