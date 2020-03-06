You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Eutawville woman’s car stolen, crashed
0 comments
breaking top story

Eutawville woman’s car stolen, crashed

{{featured_button_text}}
OCSO illustration
LARRY HARDY/T&D FILES

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Someone stole a Eutawville woman’s 2014 brown Jeep Patriot on Thursday afternoon and then wrecked it in Berkeley County, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The woman was at Strick’s One Stop, located at 12441 Old Number Six Highway, just before 2 p.m.

When she exited the store, she saw a man entering her vehicle. He sped away toward Berkeley County.

One of the responding officers learned from a S.C. Highway Patrol trooper that the stolen vehicle was in an accident at 1315 Ranger Road in Cross.

A wrecker from Strick’s One Stop towed the woman’s vehicle back to Eutawville.

The vehicle was valued at $10,000 at the time it was stolen.

The thief was described as a white male wearing tan pants, a gray polo shirt, white hat and white sneakers.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News