Eutawville woman ID’d as crash victim

A 73-year-old Eutawville woman has been identified as the person who died in a single-vehicle collision near Santee on Sunday afternoon.

Helen Winningham, of Eutaw Road, died at the scene due to blunt force trauma sustained in the collision, Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle said Wednesday.

Winningham was driving a 2006 Toyota Corolla west on Old Number Six Highway when the car left the road and overturned, according to Master Trooper Gary Miller of the S.C. Highway Patrol. The collision occurred about two miles east of Santee.

Winningham died at the scene.

There weren’t any passengers in the car.

Seventeen people have died in collisions in Orangeburg County this year. During the same time period last year, 28 people lost their lives on highways Orangeburg County.

In Bamberg County, one person has died in a highway crash this year. One person also died in a highway crash in Bamberg County during the same time period last year.

Three people died due to collisions in Calhoun County this year. There were five highway deaths in Calhoun County during the same time period last year.

Statewide, 570 people have died on highways so far this year.

During the same time period last year, 654 people lost their lives on highways throughout the state.