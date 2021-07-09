Eutawville shooting leaves 3 injured

A shooting outside of a Eutawville gas station left three men injured on Thursday night, according to Police Chief Frankie Thompson. One of those men is critically injured.

No one was in custody as of late Friday, but warrants were being sought, Thompson said.

Employees of the Hot Spot gas station locked themselves in the back office and phoned for help at 10:53 p.m., Thompson said. The station is located at 12340 Old Number Six Highway.

When officers arrived about eight minutes later, they discovered a man with multiple gunshot wounds, including a head wound, Thompson said.

Officers and Eutawville Fire Department first responders began to render aid to the injured man immediately.

Orangeburg County EMS transported the critically injured man to the Regional Medical Center. Medics then transported him to Prisma Health Richland Hospital.

The other two injured men fled the scene in vehicles, Thompson said. A bullet grazed the head of one of those men and the other man suffered a gunshot wound to his elbow.

Bullets damaged three vehicles parked at the business, according to the police chief.