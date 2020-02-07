{{featured_button_text}}
SCHP hit-and-run

The S.C. Highway Patrol believes a vehicle similar to this one may have been involved in a hit-and-run crash that left one person injured.

 S.C. HIGHWAY PATROL

A pedestrian was injured by a vehicle near Eutawville on Wednesday. The vehicle left the scene.

The S.C. Highway Patrol is seeking the driver and vehicle involved in the collision.

The incident happened on Coach Road near Dawson Street between 5 p.m. and 5:45 p.m.

The vehicle may be a 1997–2003 white Ford F-150 or 1997–2002 white Ford Expedition, according to Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.

The Highway Patrol believes the vehicle may have damage to its front passenger side and mirror.

If anyone has information about this collision or the vehicle, they are asked to call the S.C. Highway Patrol at 843-953-6010 or Crimestoppers at 843-554-1111. Callers don’t have to give their names.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Load comments