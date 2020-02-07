A pedestrian was injured by a vehicle near Eutawville on Wednesday. The vehicle left the scene.
The S.C. Highway Patrol is seeking the driver and vehicle involved in the collision.
The incident happened on Coach Road near Dawson Street between 5 p.m. and 5:45 p.m.
The vehicle may be a 1997–2003 white Ford F-150 or 1997–2002 white Ford Expedition, according to Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.
The Highway Patrol believes the vehicle may have damage to its front passenger side and mirror.
If anyone has information about this collision or the vehicle, they are asked to call the S.C. Highway Patrol at 843-953-6010 or Crimestoppers at 843-554-1111. Callers don’t have to give their names.
