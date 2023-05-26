Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A Eutawville man is serving time in prison in connection with a crash that killed two people in 2017.

Jaamal Rivers, 36, of 177 Tabernacle Road, pleaded guilty to reckless homicide back in 2019, but didn’t return to court for sentencing. A bench warrant was issued.

Circuit Judge Heath P. Taylor sentenced him during a recent term of court held at the Orangeburg County Courthouse.

Rivers was sentenced to 10 years in prison. After he serves five years, the remainder of his term will be suspended to 30 months of probation.

Taylor gave Rivers credit for having already served 461 days in jail.

The fatal crash claimed two lives on June 6, 2017 on Gardensgate Road in Eutawville.

Robert Blocker, 81, of Lullwater Road, Eutawville and Kelly Dent, 42, of 119 Cypress Lane, St. Matthews, were both killed in the three-vehicle crash.

Rivers was driving a 1998 Mercedes and attempted to pass, in a no passing zone, a 2008 Dodge Avenger, driven by Ricardo Santrel Lee, now 41, of Neeses Highway, Orangeburg.

Rivers’ Mercedes struck Blocker’s 2000 Honda Accord head-on.

The Mercedes then left the road to the left and the Honda went left of center and sideswiped Lee’s Avenger.

Blocker was ejected. Dent was a passenger in Rivers’ Mercedes.

Lee was also charged with reckless homicide in the collision.

He pleaded guilty to the charge back in 2019.

Circuit Judge Diane Goodstein sentenced him to five years in prison.

In a separate, unrelated plea, Tracy Burke Hughes, 59, of 555 Willington Drive, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of a scheduled drug, first-offense possession with intent to distribute a scheduled drug and first-offense possession of narcotics.

Taylor sentenced him to prison for two years. After serving four days in jail, he’s now on probation for two years.

The judge also ordered Hughes to complete substance abuse counseling and undergo random drug/alcohol testing.

The following charges were dismissed: transportation of stolen nonferrous metals, first-offense possession of one ounce or less of marijuana, criminal conspiracy and possession of implements capable of being used in a crime.