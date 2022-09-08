Eutawville man guilty of assault, gets prison

A Eutawville man is serving a prison term after pleading guilty to first-degree assault and battery.

Bruce Jerome Davis Jr., 40, of 154 Oilers Drive, entered the plea during a recent term of court at the Orangeburg County Courthouse before Circuit Judge Kristi F. Curtis.

He was originally charged with first-degree assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct, but pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and battery instead.

Curtis sentenced him to six years in prison. After he serves three years, the remainder of his sentence may be suspended to three years of probation.

She also ordered him to complete substance abuse counseling and undergo random drug/alcohol testing.

She gave him credit for having already served 430 days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

Prosecutors dismissed Davis’ charges of first-degree burglary and kidnapping.

In other guilty pleas:

• Thomas Martin Baxley, 53, of 1739 Seal Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and battery.

Curtis sentenced him to prison for three years, suspended to two years of probation.

She also ordered him to complete substance abuse counseling and undergo random drug/alcohol testing.

She further stipulated that Baxley must cooperate with his mental health assessment for substance abuse counseling and not to return to Carolina Towing. Baxley is not to have any contact with his accuser or his accuser’s daughter.

• Dontay Rene Boneparte, 25, of 1078 Eutaw Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to unlawful carrying of a pistol and first-offense possession with intent to distribute a scheduled drug.

Curtis sentenced him under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed three years, suspended to one year of probation.

She also ordered Boneparte to undergo random drug/alcohol testing.

• James Curtis Castrillon, 36, of 3863 Huckleberry Road, Galivants Ferry, pleaded guilty to identity fraud to obtain employment or avoid detection by law enforcement.

Curtis sentenced him to jail for 110 days and gave him credit for time served.

• Shaquille Trevon Clark, 27, of 761 Whittaker Parkway, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Curtis sentenced him jail for 90 days. Clark was given credit for having already served 23 days there.

• Elizabeth Nicole Cleveland, 34, of 145 Dolphin Way, Salley, pleaded guilty to first-offense failure to stop for blue lights and first-offense possession of less than one gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base.

Cleveland was originally charged with third or subsequent offense possession of less than one gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base, but pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of less than one gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base instead.

Curtis sentenced her to 33 days in jail and gave her credit for time served.

Prosecutors dismissed Cleveland’s charge of second or subsequent offense possession of one ounce or less of marijuana.

• Jerry Lee Collier, 52, of 1238 John Brown Road, Holly Hill, pleaded guilty to shoplifting valued at $2,000 or less, first-offense possession of less than one gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base and resisting arrest.

Curtis sentenced him to six months in prison. Collier was given credit for having already served 100 days in jail.

• Morgan Covington, 25, of 1012 James Street, Dillon, pleaded guilty to discharging a firearm into a vehicle while occupied.

Curtis sentenced him under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed six years, suspended to four years of probation.

She stipulated that Covington’s probation may end after two years as long as he doesn’t have further General Sessions court convictions and has negative drug screens.

• Deangelo Maurice Deloach, 26, of 2098 Russell Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to pointing and presenting a firearm at a person and first-offense failure to stop for blue lights.

Curtis sentenced him to two years in prison, suspended to two years of probation.

She also ordered Deloach to undergo random drug/alcohol testing and gave him credit for having already served 65 days in jail.

• Austin C. Floyd, 38, of 256 Harvest Court, Pelion, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of less than one gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base, transportation or possession of stolen nonferrous metals and breaking into a motor vehicle.

Curtis sentenced him to five years in prison, suspended to three years of probation. Floyd was given credit for having already served 365 days in jail.

The judge also ordered him to complete substance abuse counseling and undergo random drug/alcohol testing.

Prosecutors dismissed his charges of first-offense possession of less than one gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base, entry on another’s pasture or lands after notice, malicious injury to personal property valued at $2,000 or less and entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request.