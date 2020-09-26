Eutawville man gets probation for shooting grandfather

A Eutawville man is serving a five-year probation sentence after he admitted to shooting his grandfather in the face.
The injury caused the grandfather to lose his right eye.
On Sept. 1, Torrence Latroy Jenkins, 29, who shares the same Addidas Street address as his grandparents, pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and battery.
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office originally charged him with attempted murder, which carried a maximum 30-year sentence.
Circuit Judge Ed Dickson sentenced Jenkins to five years in prison, suspended to five years of probation.
Dickson also ordered Jenkins to comply with all treatment and counseling recommended by the Department of Veterans Affairs, mental healthcare providers or probation, according to his sentencing sheet.
As part of his plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed Jenkins’ charge of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Around 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 19, 2019, deputies arrived at the Eutawville home, where they found Jenkins’ grandfather sitting in a chair at the kitchen table with a gunshot wound to his face.
Medics initially transported the grandfather to the Regional Medical Center.
Before deputies arrived, then-Eutawville police chief Damien Hartwell had Jenkins detained.
Jenkins had tossed a silver handgun in the flower bed next to the front porch.
According to the incident report, Jenkins initially claimed someone else shot his grandfather, but his grandmother told deputies that Jenkins admitted to shooting his grandfather.
The grandmother told deputies she was in the master bedroom when she heard a gunshot near the kitchen.
She then walked toward the kitchen where she saw her grandson holding the handgun.
She attempted to get the gun from him and a struggle ensued, she said, according to the report.
Jenkins held the gun and went to the front porch.
Law enforcement found two brass 9mm shell casings and one live 9mm round near the porch. They found another 9mm brass shell casing in the hallway leading toward the kitchen and recovered the handgun in the flowerbed.
At Jenkins’ bond hearing the day after the shooting, his grandmother, wife to the man who was shot, explained quietly her grandson’s military service. She told the judge that the mental health system is broken.
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Andy Hayes noted that Jenkins served in the U.S. Army during wartime and that both Jenkins and his grandfather “love each other very well.”
Online records show that Jenkins received a promotion to sergeant in April 2016.
In other pleas:
- Larry Dewayne Hart, 39, of 1009 Mudville Road, Ridgeville, pleaded guilty to third-degree domestic violence.
Dickson sentenced him to 90 days in prison, suspended to one year of probation.
He credited Hart for having already served three days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.
Dickson also ordered Hart to undergo random drug/alcohol testing and to complete a batterer’s treatment program.
Dickson stipulated that Hart’s probation fees are waived as long as he remains compliant.
Hart originally faced the charge of second-degree domestic violence.
- Desmond Johnson, 26, of 110 Hamp Chase Circle #180, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to failure to stop for blue lights and first-offense possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
Dickson sentenced him to three years in prison, suspended to 18 months of probation.
He also stipulated that Johnson must remain employed.
Johnson originally faced the charge of second-offense possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
- Jose Miguel Quintanilla, 24, of 127 Cold Drive, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to second-degree non-violent burglary and first-offense failure to stop for blue light.
Dickson sentenced him to five years in prison, provided that after he serves nine months, the remainder of the sentence will be suspended to two years of probation.
He credited Quintanilla for having already served 45 days at the OCDC.
Quintanilla originally faced the charge of violent second-degree burglary.
Prosecutors dismissed the charges of first-offense driving without a license and open container of beer or wine in a motor vehicle, per his plea agreement.
- Kharif Brown Frazier, 18, of 809 Chitwood St., Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to unlawful carrying of a handgun.
Dickson sentenced him to time served.
Orangeburg County Magistrate Stephanie McKune-Grant dismissed Frazier’s charge of possession of a stolen pistol at his preliminary hearing held on June 21, 2019.
- John Lee Matthews Jr., 26, of 4493 Cope Road, Cope, pleaded guilty to resisting arrest and first-offense possession of a scheduled drug with intent to distribute.
Dickson sentenced him to one year in prison and revoked his probation.
- Lakia Shavanna Braddy, 30, of 964 Rivers St., Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to hit and run resulting in minor injury.
Dickson sentenced her to prison for one year, suspended to probation for nine months.
- Shelly Gaye Gifford, 48, of 4911 Norway Road, Norway, pleaded guilty to two counts of financial transaction card fraud valued more than $500 in a six-month period.
Dickson sentenced her to four years in prison, suspended to five years of probation.
He required her to pay restitution and stipulated that her probation term may end after 18 months if she’s paid it along with all court fees and fines.
