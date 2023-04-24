A Eutawville man who was awaiting trial is facing new charges, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

“There was an episode of ‘Oprah’ where she points at audience members enthusiastically one by one, and states, ‘You get a car! You get a car! Everybody gets a car!’” Ravenell said in a release.

“To paraphrase that, it’s ‘You get a bond, you get a bond!’ Everybody - no matter how violent gets a bond. This subject was out on bond for weapons violations. And now he’s arrested again on guess what charges?” the sheriff said.

Devon Jamison, 38, has been charged with possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and trafficking cocaine.

Jamison was taken into custody on Wednesday after Orangeburg County Sheriff’s deputies visited a Marvin Road residence in Eutawville.

The deputies reported seeing a male holding a container with a white substance. He approached a vehicle before suddenly returning to the residence after spotting the deputies.

The operator of the vehicle told allegedly deputies she was there to purchase cocaine.

OCSO Special Operations units were called in and executed a search warrant that allegedly resulted in the discovery of an M-16 made to fire as semi-automatic, clear bags containing 80 grams of cocaine and a grocery bag that contained U.S. currency.

Jamison was taken into custody without incident.