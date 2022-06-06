Eutawville man dies when car hits tree; crash found next day

A car crashed into a tree in rural Dorchester County on Friday night. The crash wasn’t discovered until Saturday, after the passenger had died.

Johnny L. Taste, 64, of Eutawville, was pronounced dead at the scene, Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers said.

The driver of the 1999 Nissan Altima was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Authorities believe the crash occurred around 11 p.m. Friday on S.C. Highway 61 near Hunter Haven Boulevard, around two miles south of Givhans.

The Altima was traveling south when it ran off the road to the left and struck a tree, S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said.

The collision remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol and its Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

This past weekend, 11 people lost their lives in highway collisions statewide.

None of the weekend collisions occurred on interstates, but on highways and secondary roads, according to the S.C. Department of Public Safety.

There have been 415 highway fatalities statewide this year. During the same time period last year, there were 487 highway fatalities.

