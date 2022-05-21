Eutawville man dies in collision; 2 injured in crash

A Eutawville man died at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Saturday morning, according to Master Trooper David Jones of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The collision occurred around 7:15 a.m. on Old Number Six Highway near Redbank Road, just outside of Eutawville.

The crash occurred as the Eutawville man was traveling west in his 2007 Honda.

He attempted to turn left into a private driveway when a 2003 Honda driven by a Holly Hill man struck the 2007 Honda in the rear, Jones said. The 2003 Honda was also traveling west.

The Holly Hill man was the only occupant in his vehicle. Orangeburg County EMS transported him and the passenger of the 2007 Honda to the Regional Medical Center.

During the collision, four unoccupied vehicles at a nearby business were struck and damaged.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office hasn’t released the name of the deceased driver.

