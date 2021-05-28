Eutawville man chased, shot; bullets hit 3 homes in Orangeburg County

One resident said she was home alone cooking dinner when the shooting incident occurred.

Witnesses reported that a tan Nissan Maxima, occupied by three black males wearing blue shirts and bandannas, arrived to the neighborhood.

One of the individuals exited the vehicle while making gang-related statements and claiming affiliation with the "Crips" street gang, according to one of the witnesses.

After this, gunfire was heard and the homes were hit with bullets, the report states.

The witnesses said they fled the neighborhood after a second round of gunfire occurred.

• At around 4 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a Cold Drive home about a bullet hole in the kitchen window.

Officers determined that the bullet passed through the dining room area and into an interior wall before exiting the residence.

The victim said she has lived in the neighborhood for 16 years and has never had any problems.

The woman told officers that she has been noticing gang-type graffiti on neighborhood street signs recently.

• An Orangeburg man reported his black 2007 Ford F-150, valued at $5,000, was stolen Thursday.