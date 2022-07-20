Eutawville man charged in alleged shooting incident; Lawyer: Accuser wants to recant

A 38-year-old Eutawville father is facing multiple charges in an alleged shooting incident. His lawyer claims the accuser wants to recant her story.

Devon Shaquain Jamison, of Marvin Road, is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony.

He turned himself in to Eutawville police on Tuesday.

During his bond hearing before Orangeburg County Magistrate Rob Clariday on Wednesday morning, Jamison told the court he is the father of 11 children, provides for them and is gainfully employed.

Eutawville Police Chief Sean Hopkins told the court that the alleged incident occurred outside of a Gaillard Street home around 9:42 a.m. on May 21.

A woman told law enforcement that she and Jamison had a heated exchange, Hopkins said.

She claimed that before Jamison drove away, he fired a weapon toward her legs, according to Hopkins.

She also accused Jamison of saying, “Don’t think I won’t kill you, b - - - -,” the chief said.

Hopkins said he attempted to reach Jamison’s accuser before Wednesday’s hearing, but wasn’t successful.

Attorney Samantha Farlow-Moyd, who was filling in for Jamison’s attorney Stanley Myers at the bond hearing, claims that Jamison’s accuser has “tried to recant her story but warrants had already been signed.”

Clariday set Jamison’s bond at $10,000 cash or surety.

If convicted, Jamison faces up to 30 years in prison.