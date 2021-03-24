Eutawville man accused of kidnapping, sex assault attempt

A Eutawville man is accused of entering a woman’s home without permission, arming himself with her gun and then attempting to sexually assault her.

Bruce Jerome Davis Jr., 39, of 154 Oilers Drive, is facing the charges of first-degree burglary, kidnapping and first-degree assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office deputies took Davis into custody Tuesday. He’s being held at the Orangeburg County Detention Center until a circuit judge considers setting his bond at a later date.

The woman told deputies that she was about to go to bed on Feb. 25 when she heard the front door swing open.

She spotted a man and told him to leave, an incident report said. She told deputies that she didn’t invite the man there and she never gave him a key to her home.

She alleges they began to tussle near the bedroom and the man grabbed her throat, choking her.

He let go when she began to gag, the woman said.

He then allegedly took her gun from under her bed, cocked it and threatened to kill her and her family.