Eutawville man accused of kidnapping, sex assault attempt

A Eutawville man is accused of entering a woman’s home without permission, arming himself with her gun and then attempting to sexually assault her.
Bruce Jerome Davis Jr., 39, of 154 Oilers Drive, is facing the charges of first-degree burglary, kidnapping and first-degree assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct.
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office deputies took Davis into custody Tuesday. He’s being held at the Orangeburg County Detention Center until a circuit judge considers setting his bond at a later date.
The woman told deputies that she was about to go to bed on Feb. 25 when she heard the front door swing open.
She spotted a man and told him to leave, an incident report said. She told deputies that she didn’t invite the man there and she never gave him a key to her home.
She alleges they began to tussle near the bedroom and the man grabbed her throat, choking her.
He let go when she began to gag, the woman said.
He then allegedly took her gun from under her bed, cocked it and threatened to kill her and her family.
Warrants accuse him of blocking the front door when she attempted to leave and tackling her when she tried to leave through the back door.
Warrants also accuse the man of confining the woman inside of her home for approximately one hour. During that time, he allegedly attempted to remove the woman’s pants and touched her inappropriately.
The woman said she yelled for help and that the man allegedly injured one of her teeth when he placed his thumb on her jaw and in her mouth in an attempt to quiet her.
The man fled into the woods when he thought law enforcement was nearby, she said.
If Davis is convicted, he faces up to 30 years in prison.
Contact the writer:mbrown@timesanddemocrat.comor 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.